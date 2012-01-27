Security builder & leader

Tips for Creating a Strong Cybersecurity Assessment Report

Creating a strong security assessment report requires analyzing data beyond tool output, prioritizing findings by risk, documenting methodology and scope, and providing practical remediation guidance. Key qualities include a strong executive summary, logical structure, and concrete statements that avoid passive voice.

This cheat sheet offers advice for creating a strong report as part of your penetration test, vulnerability assessment, or an information security audit. To print, use the one-sheet PDF version; you can also edit the Word version for you own needs.

General Approach to Creating the Report

  1. Analyze the data collected during the assessment to identify relevant issues.
  2. Prioritize your risks and observations; formulate remediation steps.
  3. Document the assessment methodology and scope.
  4. Describe your prioritized findings and recommendations.
  5. Attach relevant the figures and data to support the main body of your report.
  6. Create the executive summary to highlight the key findings and recommendations.
  7. Proofread and edit the document.
  8. Consider submitting the report draft to weed out false positives and confirm expectations.
  9. Submit the final report to the intended recipient using agreed-upon secure transfer mechanism.
  10. Discuss the report’s contents with the recipient on the phone, teleconference, or in person.

Analysis of the Security Assessment Data

Assessment Methodology Documentation

Scope of the Security Assessment

Documenting Conclusions

Qualities of a Good Assessment Report

Additional Assessment Report Tips

More Security Assessment Tips

Post-Scriptum

Authored by Lenny Zeltser, who’s been writing as an information technology and security consultant, product manager, author and instructor for many years. Lenny also created a short writing course for cybersecurity professionals.

Thanks for feedback to Dave Shackleford and John Strand. This cheat sheet, version 1.1, is distributed according to the Creative Commons v3 “Attribution” License. Take a look at my other security cheat sheets.

Published: January 27, 2012
Updated: January 20, 2019

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

