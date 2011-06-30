Security builder & leader

Write a Strong Executive Summary for Your Security Assessment Report

Most readers only see the executive summary, so put key takeaways there. Make it understandable to non-technical executives, connect findings to business relevance like risks and compliance, keep it to one page, and use concrete statements with numbers rather than abstract words like "some" or "many."

Most of the people whom you envision as the audience for your security assessment report won’t read the whole document. But many will read the first page—the executive summary. So put your key takeaways there and remember the following:

Provide numbers instead of using abstract words like “some” or “many.” Be clear about your findings and your recommendations for addressing the issues.

The summary will be the part of your report that will have the largest reach. Craft its contents to connect with executives who care about business, have little time, and think in terms of actions. The effort you invest into your executive summary will pay off at the end. For more on the topic of delivering better security reports, see my cheat sheet on creating a strong cybersecurity assessment report.

2 min to read
Published: June 30, 2011
Updated: January 23, 2019

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

