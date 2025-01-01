Articles on Assessments

Assessments Experts Cannot Help Overstating Their Expertise Self-proclaimed experts are more likely to claim knowledge of things they don't know, including nonexistent terms in their fields of expertise. This overclaiming tendency means security professionals...

Assessments Technical and Political Boundaries of Security Assessments Security assessment scoping involves both technical and political boundaries, since testing efforts are often artificially constrained by which teams control which systems. Defining rules of...

Cheat Sheets IT and Information Security Cheat Sheets

Assessments Information Security Assessment RFP Cheat Sheet Effective security assessment RFPs require understanding what's driving the need, ensuring staff availability, and defining realistic timelines and budgets. Key elements include specifying assessment...

Assessments Tips for Creating a Strong Cybersecurity Assessment Report Creating a strong security assessment report requires analyzing data beyond tool output, prioritizing findings by risk, documenting methodology and scope, and providing practical remediation...