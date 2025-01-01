I'm Lenny Zeltser, a cybersecurity executive with deep technical roots and product management experience. I've created security products and programs and trained those who run them.

As the CISO at Axonius, I lead the security and IT program to earn customers' trust and fuel the company's growth. I'm also a Faculty Fellow at SANS Institute, where I teach malware analysis and cybersecurity writing. My work builds on over 25 years of experience, a Computer Science degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA from MIT Sloan.

I've held a variety of roles that taught me to build practical solutions:

At Axonius, a growing technology company, I've been leading the security and IT program since its inception.

At SANS Institute, a leading provider of security training, I created malware analysis training when this field was still unexplored.

At Minerva Labs, which was acquired by Rapid7, I led product management during the early stages of the firm to build antimalware software.

At NCR, a global technology provider, I developed a managed security service to help businesses that didn't think they could afford security.

At Savvis, a hosting provider now a part of Lumen, I led security consulting services during the dawn of cloud computing.

I share what I've learned through writing, speaking, and community projects. I was one of the first to earn the prestigious GIAC Security Expert certification. I created the open-source toolkit REMnux, which is used by malware analysts worldwide.

You can read my perspectives on the site you're reading now and connect with me on LinkedIn, X, BlueSky, and Mastodon. You can also send me an email at my first name at my last name dot com.