6 Qualities of a Good Information Security Assessment Report

Good security assessment reports start with strong executive summaries for non-technical readers, provide meaningful analysis beyond tool output, include supporting figures, describe methodology and scope, look professional without typos, and use logical sections accommodating different reader needs.

Not all information security assessment reports equal. Many present irrelevant details and are tedious to read. They often miss the opportunity describe the risks and remediation approaches in a way that the assessment’s beneficiary—be it an external client or an internal group—can understand and act upon.

Even if the execution of the assessment tasks was flawless, the perceived value will be based to a large extent on the quality of the report that represents the project’s deliverable. Here is my list of 6 qualities of a good information security assessment report:

Of course, there’s more to a good security assessment report than the tips I offered above. My goal was to point out the qualities that I often see lacking missing from the reports that come across my desk. Keep these points in mind when creating a document to describe your findings and recommendations and when evaluating a group you might engage to perform a security assessment. This note is part of a 4-post series on creating security assessment reports. For more, see:

For more on the topic of delivering better security assessments, see my Tips for Creating an Information Security Assessment Report Cheat Sheet.

Published: June 15, 2011
Updated: February 22, 2016

