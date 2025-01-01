Articles on Communication

Communication How to Write Good Incident Response Reports Writing effective incident response reports is essential for communicating critical details, instilling confidence, and facilitating organizational learning. A good report should be concise,...

Incident Response A Report Template for Incident Response Effective incident response relies on clear communication and structured documentation to ensure incidents are handled consistent with stakeholder expectations. A customizable incident report...

Leadership Three Ways CISOs Can Drive More Meaningful Collaboration Modern CISOs must evolve from pure technologists into business leaders who actively collaborate with non-IT stakeholders. By gaining situational awareness, demonstrating how security supports...

Communication Shift Your Mindset from Conflict to Collaboration to Succeed in Security The traditional combative mindset of security professionals often leads to friction with other departments and a reputation as the "Department of No." To become business enablers, security teams must...

Communication How You Can Write Better Threat Reports Writing about cybersecurity threats requires deciding what details to include, demonstrating sound analysis, and addressing multiple audiences. A rating sheet checklist can help ensure threat reports...