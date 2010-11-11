Security builder & leader

Dealing with Misinformation During Security Assessments and Forensic Investigations

Interview subjects don't always provide accurate information—they may not know details, remember incorrectly, or have incentives to mislead. Look for discrepancies between sources, ask similar questions multiple times, collect data to collaborate or refute claims, and spot-check whenever possible.

Information security professionals frequently encounter misinformation, especially while conducting security assessments and forensic investigations. These projects often involve interviewing clients or colleagues to learn about the IT infrastructure, security practices, data flows, and so on.

The Reality of Misinformation

Unfortunately, interview subjects don’t always provide accurate information. This is usually done without malice—the subjects might not know all the details and don’t want to look bad; or they might simply remember the details incorrectly. In some cases the subjects might have incentives to purposefully mislead the interviewer.

J. Andrew Valentine discussed this topic in his chapter in the book CyberForensics, where he advised memorizing and reciting a mantra such as:

“My job here is to help you. However, I cannot help you unless you tell me the truth.”

He also highlighted the need to fact-check and validate information presented during interviews. I agree.

10 Tips for Spotting and Handling Misinformation

Here are my 10 tips for dealing with misinformation during security assessments and forensic investigations:

The problem of misinformation is common in other professions, including lawyers and doctors. Note to self: research how other professions deal with it. Update: For additional thoughts along these lines, see Ed Moyle’s post Anticipate the Lies, Plan Accordingly. For more on the topic, see my Tips for Creating an Information Security Assessment Report Cheat Sheet. — Lenny Zeltser

November 11, 2010

