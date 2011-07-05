Security builder & leader

Why Your Security Assessment Recommendations Get Ignored

Security assessment recommendations get ignored for several reasons: reports go unread due to poor writing or checkbox compliance, readers disbelieve findings that contradict their views, IT staff are overwhelmed with operational fires, or advice isn't politically or tactically practical. Strong reports and balanced recommendations help.

If you’ve ever performed a security assessment, you probably know the frustration of seeing your earnest recommendations get ignored. You may wonder whether the recipient even read your report. If they did, surely they would share your concerns regarding the risks you discovered.

You might be able to do something about this situation if you understand why security assessment findings are often dismissed:

As you can see, some of the factors that affect whether the organization will follow your recommendations aren’t under your control. Yet, you can increase the likelihood that your findings will be acted upon if you write a strong report, offer practical advice, substantiate your findings, and balance tactical and strategic recommendations.

For more on the topic of delivering better security assessments, see my cheat sheet with Tips for Creating a Strong Cybersecurity Assessment Report.

Published: July 5, 2011
Updated: January 20, 2019

