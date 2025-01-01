Articles on Cheat Sheets

Incident Response Network DDoS Incident Response Cheat Sheet DDoS response requires preparation before attacks occur: establish ISP contacts, create allowlists of critical source IPs, lower DNS TTLs, and document infrastructure. During attacks, analyze traffic...

Assessments Cheat Sheet for Creating Security Assessment Reports There's surprisingly little online guidance about creating good security assessment reports. This one-page cheat sheet covers the general approach, data analysis, methodology documentation, scope...

Incident Response Initial Security Incident Questionnaire for Responders This cheat sheet helps incident handlers assess situations by asking the right questions: understanding background (how detected, security posture), defining communication parameters (coordinator,...

Cheat Sheets Analyzing Malicious Documents Cheat Sheet Analyzing malicious documents involves examining files for anomalies, locating embedded code like macros or JavaScript, extracting and deobfuscating suspicious content, and emulating shellcode. Key...

Cheat Sheets Security Incident Survey Cheat Sheet for Server Administrators This cheat sheet helps server administrators examine suspect systems to decide whether to escalate for incident response. Avoid actions that access many files; look at logs, network connections,...