Initial Security Incident Questionnaire for Responders

This cheat sheet helps incident handlers assess situations by asking the right questions: understanding background (how detected, security posture), defining communication parameters (coordinator, decision-makers, encryption), assessing scope (affected systems, compliance obligations), reviewing initial survey results, and preparing for next steps.

This cheat sheet offers tips for assisting incident handlers in assessing the situation when responding to a qualified incident by asking the right questions. To print, use the one-sheet PDF version; you can also edit the Word version for you own needs.

If you are a system administrator looking to assess whether a suspicious situation is, indeed, a security incident, see the related incident survey cheat sheet. For DDoS incidents, a separate cheat sheet is available.

Understand the Incident’s Background

Define Communication Parameters

Assess the Incident’s Scope

Review the Initial Incident Survey’s Results

Prepare for Next Incident Response Steps

Key Incident Response Steps

  1. Preparation: Gather and learn the necessary tools, become familiar with your environment.
  2. Identification: Detect the incident, determine its scope, and involve the appropriate parties.
  3. Containment: Contain the incident to minimize its effect on neighboring IT resources.
  4. Eradication: Eliminate compromise artifacts, if necessary, on the path to recovery.
  5. Recovery: Restore the system to normal operations, possibly via reinstall or backup.
  6. Wrap-up: Document the incident’s details, retail collected data, and discuss lessons learned.

Post-Scriptum

Creative Commons v3 "Attribution" License for this cheat sheet v. 1.2.

Published: March 26, 2011
Updated: December 15, 2015

