How to Use the Security Architecture Cheat Sheet for Internet Applications

One of the cheat sheets I created offers tips for the design and review of a complex Internet application’s security architecture. It provides recommendations for considering the following security aspects of the application:

I created this security architecture cheat sheet (among others) because it’s easy to overlook a critical aspect of the application and its ecosystem when designing its security under time pressure. Specifically, I had the following three use-cases in mind for the Security Architecture cheat sheet:

Note that by “application” I mean a complex, multi-tier set of inter-dependent software and hardware components that process data and operate as part of the Internet’s ecosystem. In many cases, such applications are comprised of front-end web servers, application or middleware servers,  databases, load balancers, firewalls, security monitoring systems and so on.

In addition to being available in an HTML format, the cheat sheet is also available as a printable two-page PDF file and as an editable Microsoft Word document.

Have you found the Security Architecture cheat sheet helpful? I’d love to hear how you use it and whether you have recommendations for improving it.

October 29, 2010

