Articles on Cheat Sheets

Product Management Practical Tips for Creating and Managing New Information Technology Products Product managers determine what to build, align roadmaps to business strategy, and drive product adoption by working with customers, sales, and engineering teams. Success requires understanding...

Assessments Technical and Political Boundaries of Security Assessments Security assessment scoping involves both technical and political boundaries, since testing efforts are often artificially constrained by which teams control which systems. Defining rules of...

Cheat Sheets IT and Information Security Cheat Sheets

Assessments Information Security Assessment RFP Cheat Sheet Effective security assessment RFPs require understanding what's driving the need, ensuring staff availability, and defining realistic timelines and budgets. Key elements include specifying assessment...