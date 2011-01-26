Security Incident Survey Cheat Sheet for Server Administrators

This cheat sheet helps server administrators examine suspect systems to decide whether to escalate for incident response. Avoid actions that access many files; look at logs, network connections, users, processes, scheduled jobs, and auto-start programs. Includes specific commands for Windows and Unix systems.

This cheat sheet captures tips for examining a suspect server to decide whether to escalate for formal incident response. The steps presented in this cheat sheet aim at minimizing the adverse effect that the initial survey will have on the system, to decrease the likelihood that the attacker's footprints will be inadvertently erased.

Assessing the Suspicious Situation

To retain attacker’s footprints, avoid taking actions that access many files or installing tools.

Look at system, security, and application logs for unusual events.

Look at network configuration details and connections; note anomalous settings, sessions or ports.

Look at the list of users for accounts that do not belong or should have been disabled.

Look at a listing of running processes or scheduled jobs for those that do not belong there.

Look for unusual programs configured to run automatically at system’s start time.

Check ARP and DNS settings; look at contents of the hosts file for entries that do not belong there.

Look for unusual files and verify integrity of OS and application files.

Use a network sniffer, if present on the system or available externally, to observe for unusual activity.

A rootkit might conceal the compromise from tools; trust your instincts if the system just doesn’t feel right.

Examine recently reported problems, intrusion detection and related alerts for the system.

If You Believe a Compromise is Likely…

Involve an incident response specialist for next steps, and notify your manager.

Do not panic or let others rush you; concentrate to avoid making careless mistakes.

If stopping an on-going attack, unplug the system from the network; do not reboot or power down.

Take thorough notes to track what you observed, when, and under what circumstances.

Windows Initial System Examination

Look at event logs

eventvwr

Examine network configuration

arp -a,netstat -nr

List network connections and related details

netstat -nao,netstat -vb,net session, net use

List users and groups

lusrmgr,net users,net localgroup administrators, net group administrators

Look at scheduled jobs

schtasks

Look at auto-start programs

msconfig

List processes

taskmgr,wmic process list full

List services

net start,tasklist /svc

Check DNS settings and the hosts file

ipconfig /all,more %SystemRoot%System32Driversetchosts,ipconfig /displaydns

Verify integrity of OS files (affects lots of files!)

sigverif

Research recently-modified files (affects lots of files!)

dir /a/o-d/p %SystemRoot%System32

Avoid using Windows Explorer, as it modifies useful file system details; use command-line.

Unix Initial System Examination

Look at event log files in directories (locations vary) /var/log/, /var/adm/, /var/spool/ List recent security events wtmp, who,last, lastlog Examine network configuration arp -an, route print List network connections and related details netstat -nap (Linux), netstat -na (Solaris), lsof -i List users more /etc/passwd Look at scheduled jobs more /etc/crontab, ls /etc/cron.*,ls /var/at/jobs Check DNS settings and the hosts file more /etc/resolv.conf, more /etc/hosts Verify integrity of installed packages (affects lots of files!) rpm -Va (Linux), pkgchk (Solaris) Look at auto-start services chkconfig —list (Linux), ls /etc/rc*.d (Solaris), smf (Solaris 10+) List processes ps aux (Linux, BSD), ps -ef (Solaris), lsof +L1 Find recently-modified files (affects lots of files!) ls -lat /,find / -mtime -2d -ls

Incident Response Communications

Do not share incident details with people outside the team responding to the incident.

Avoid sending sensitive data over email or instant messenger without encryption.

If you suspect the network was compromised, communicate out-of-band, e.g. non-VoIP phones.

Key Incident Response Steps

Preparation: Gather and learn the necessary tools, become familiar with your environment. Identification: Detect the incident, determine its scope, and involve the appropriate parties. Containment: Contain the incident to minimize its effect on neighboring IT resources. Eradication: Eliminate compromise artifacts, if necessary, on the path to recovery. Recovery: Restore the system to normal operations, possibly via reinstall or backup. Wrap-up: Document the incident’s details, retail collected data, and discuss lessons learned.

