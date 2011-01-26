Security builder & leader

Security Incident Survey Cheat Sheet for Server Administrators

This cheat sheet helps server administrators examine suspect systems to decide whether to escalate for incident response. Avoid actions that access many files; look at logs, network connections, users, processes, scheduled jobs, and auto-start programs. Includes specific commands for Windows and Unix systems.

This cheat sheet captures tips for examining a suspect server to decide whether to escalate for formal incident response. To print, use the one-sheet PDF version; you can also edit the Word version for you own needs. The steps presented in this cheat sheet aim at minimizing the adverse effect that the initial survey will have on the system, to decrease the likelihood that the attacker’s footprints will be inadvertently erased. If you are an incident handler looking to take on the management of a qualified incident, see the related incident questionnaire cheat sheet.

Assessing the Suspicious Situation

If You Believe a Compromise is Likely…

Windows Initial System Examination

Look at event logs

eventvwr

Examine network configuration

arp -a,netstat -nr

List network connections and related details

netstat -nao,netstat -vb,net session, net use

List users and groups

lusrmgr,net users,net localgroup administrators, net group administrators

Look at scheduled jobs

schtasks

Look at auto-start programs

msconfig

List processes

taskmgr,wmic process list full

List services

net start,tasklist /svc

Check DNS settings and the hosts file

ipconfig /all,more %SystemRoot%System32Driversetchosts,ipconfig /displaydns

Verify integrity of OS files (affects lots of files!)

sigverif

Research recently-modified files (affects lots of files!)

dir /a/o-d/p %SystemRoot%System32

Avoid using Windows Explorer, as it modifies useful file system details; use command-line.

Unix Initial System Examination

Look at event log files in directories (locations vary) /var/log/, /var/adm/, /var/spool/ List recent security events wtmp, who,last, lastlog Examine network configuration arp -an, route print List network connections and related details netstat -nap (Linux), netstat -na (Solaris), lsof -i List users more /etc/passwd Look at scheduled jobs more /etc/crontab, ls /etc/cron.*,ls /var/at/jobs Check DNS settings and the hosts file more /etc/resolv.conf, more /etc/hosts Verify integrity of installed packages (affects lots of files!) rpm -Va (Linux), pkgchk (Solaris) Look at auto-start services chkconfig —list (Linux), ls /etc/rc*.d (Solaris), smf (Solaris 10+) List processes ps aux (Linux, BSD), ps -ef (Solaris), lsof +L1 Find recently-modified files (affects lots of files!) ls -lat /,find / -mtime -2d -ls

Incident Response Communications

Key Incident Response Steps

  1. Preparation: Gather and learn the necessary tools, become familiar with your environment.
  2. Identification: Detect the incident, determine its scope, and involve the appropriate parties.
  3. Containment: Contain the incident to minimize its effect on neighboring IT resources.
  4. Eradication: Eliminate compromise artifacts, if necessary, on the path to recovery.
  5. Recovery: Restore the system to normal operations, possibly via reinstall or backup.
  6. Wrap-up: Document the incident’s details, retail collected data, and discuss lessons learned.

Other Incident Response Resources

Post-Scriptum

Special thanks for feedback to Lorna Hutcheson, Patrick Nolan, Raul Siles, Ed Skoudis, Donald Smith, Koon Yaw Tan, Gerard White, and Bojan Zdrnja. If you have suggestions for improving this cheat sheet, please let me know. Creative Commons v3 “Attribution” License for this cheat sheet v. 1.8. Take a look at my other security cheat sheets.

Published: January 26, 2011
Updated: January 16, 2021

