Network DDoS Incident Response Cheat Sheet

DDoS response requires preparation before attacks occur: establish ISP contacts, create allowlists of critical source IPs, lower DNS TTLs, and document infrastructure. During attacks, analyze traffic patterns to differentiate malicious from legitimate traffic, and throttle DDoS traffic as close to the network edge as possible.

This cheat sheet offers tips for battling a network distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on your infrastructure. To print, use the one-sheet PDF version; you can also edit the Word version for you own needs. If you are an incident handler looking to take on the management of a non-DDoS security incident, see the related incident questionnaire cheat sheet.

General Considerations

Prepare for a Future Incident

Analyze the Attack

Mitigate the Attack’s Effects

Wrap-Up the Incident and Adjust

Key DDoS Incident Response Steps

  1. Preparation: Establish contacts, define procedures, and gather tools to save time during an attack.
  2. Analysis: Detect the incident, determine its scope, and involve the appropriate parties.
  3. Mitigation: Mitigate the attack’s effects on the targeted environment.
  4. Wrap-up: Document the incident’s details, discuss lessons learned, and adjust plans and defenses.

Post-Scriptum

This cheat sheet incorporates insights from Daniel Fairchild, Chris Lemieux, Peter McLaughlin, Jose Nazario, Donald Smith, Jim Tuttle, and Lenny Zeltser. It was compiled by Lenny Zeltser, and is distributed according to the Creative Commons v3 “Attribution” License. File version 1.31. Take a look at my other security cheat sheets.

Carsten Probst translated this DDoS cheat sheet into German. You can download his version as a Microsoft Word file.
Published: September 26, 2011
Updated: September 23, 2016

