In an effective executive brief, you lead with the bottom line and what a finding means for your organization. Use these four customizable templates to do exactly that across threat intel, vulnerabilities, incidents, and assessments.

We often update decision-makers about threat actor campaigns, celebrity vulnerabilities, security incidents, and the findings of a security assessment. The following templates for executive briefings structure the narrative into a short document that captures the details executives want to see. Customize and use them to enable informed decisions.

Customize and Use the Templates

I prepared the following templates for cybersecurity briefs based on my experience as a CISO and hands-on practitioner. Adjust them to the way your organization prefers to capture and communicate such details.

Brief What it covers When to use Download Cyber Threat Intelligence Threat actor or campaign analysis Use it to distill a full CTI report for leaders, or to synthesize vendor and government reporting on an emerging threat. Markdown,

Word Vulnerability Investigation Celebrity vulnerability assessment Use it when a vendor or government advisory discusses a vulnerability your organization needs to evaluate. Base it on the details available about the issue and your organization’s exposure to it. Markdown,

Word Incident Response Cybersecurity incident update Use it during an incident, after containment, or for an incident too small for a full report. Distill from a full IR report, or use the brief as your working document. Markdown,

Word Cybersecurity Assessment Findings from a security assessment Use it to distill a full assessment report for leaders, after a penetration test, vulnerability assessment, or other findings-based engagement. Markdown,

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Design Criteria for the Briefs

I designed the templates to incorporate the key elements from the Cybersecurity Writing course that I teach at SANS Institute. All four reflect content I’ve produced and received as a security professional:

Bottom line first. Each brief opens with a paragraph that immediately captures the key takeaways important to the reader. State what happened, who’s behind it or what’s vulnerable, and the most important defensive action.

Organizational context. Each brief includes a placeholder for interpreting findings in your organization’s context. For vulnerabilities, that means a significance ranking adjusted for exposure, compensating controls, data sensitivity, and asset criticality. For threat intelligence, that means calibrated confidence in your assessment and your exposure to the campaign. For incidents, that means impact in terms your decision-makers care about. For an assessment, that means findings rated by risk to the organization.

Action informed by analysis. Each brief includes a table for capturing and driving action informed by the analysis. The CTI and Vulnerability briefs call it Defensive Actions. The IR brief calls it Response Actions, drawn from the response phases of Identification, Containment, Eradication, and Recovery. The Security Assessment Brief calls it Recommended Actions.

What you don’t know. Most of these briefs include a “What We Don’t Know” section listing the assessment gaps. Naming the gaps signals discipline and sets expectations for new information. Over time, that practice builds the executive trust that makes future briefs land faster.

Built for skimming. Each brief uses tables for facts and actions, with headings that serve as landmarks. Readers can quickly find the details they need without reading the brief end to end.

Pair the Briefs with Longer Reports

Briefings for decision-makers generally draw on a longer source that captures the details of the analysis. I created the following resources to help you build such baseline materials:

Use the briefs in your conversations with decision-makers. Reserve the long-form reports for when you need to back the brief with detail, share findings with technical audiences, and build institutional memory beyond the contents of the brief.