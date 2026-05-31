The technical severity of an assessment finding tells only part of the story. A customizable report template helps you document the scope, rate findings by risk, and write for the executives and engineers who read the results differently.

Security assessors are good at finding and ranking weaknesses, but reporting them so the reader trusts the approach and can act on the results requires additional expertise. The following template for cybersecurity assessment reports helps with that. It gives structured writing guidance to penetration testers and red teamers, whether internal teams or outside consultants.

Download the assessment report template and make it your own. It’s available as Markdown and Word files. A companion brief template helps you share the key findings with decision-makers (Markdown, Word).

You can also use my MCP server with your AI agent to draft or improve assessment reports. It works from these templates and my guidance. I built it to offer insights without receiving your sensitive data. To use it, add https://website-mcp.zeltser.com/mcp to your AI agent’s config.

The template incorporates the principle of risk-adjusted severity. It explains how to rate each finding based on its implications for the organization that commissioned the work. You weigh exposure, compensating controls, data sensitivity, and the value of the affected asset. After that, you may rate a finding above or below its base score. I describe this approach in Escaping the Vulnerability Management Hamster Wheel.

The assessment report template allows the assessor to capture their findings in a methodical, organized way and to communicate them in a way readers want to see. Here’s how the report is structured, with the frameworks each section draws on. You adapt them to your engagement. Use a relative severity scale or CVSS, whatever testing standards your work follows, and the tools you prefer.

Section What It Captures Sample Frameworks Executive Summary The overall security posture, the top conclusions and recommendations, and any genuine strengths. PTES: The split between an executive summary and a technical report Assessment Scope What was tested, what was excluded, the timing, and the constraints. NIST SP 800-115: Scoping and rules of engagement Findings Summary A severity-ordered table of the findings at a glance, plus a note on what the organization does well. Detailed Findings Per finding: the weakness, its risk-adjusted significance, how to confirm it, and how to fix it. OWASP WSTG: Application testing and finding structure. CVSS: A base score used as one input Remediation Priorities The fixes in priority order, weighed against severity and (optionally) the team’s capacity to deliver them. OWASP Risk Rating: A likelihood-times-impact derivation Attack Path Narrative (Optional) The path through the environment for a red team engagement, with each technique named inline. MITRE ATT&CK: Adversary tactics and techniques Methodology The assessment type, the standards followed, the tools and techniques, and the severity model. NIST SP 800-115: Testing methodology. NIST SP 800-30: Framing severity as risk About this Report The title, the authors, the handling marking, and the follow-up contact.

I’ve written more about a strong assessment report and why your recommendations might get ignored.