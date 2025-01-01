Articles on Leadership

Leadership The CISO's Mindset: Outcomes, Automation, and Leadership The role of the CISO evolving into a blend of leadership and technical expertise, with increased accountability for business outcomes. Key trends include leveraging automation and AI to enhance...

Leadership Transform the Defender's Dilemma into the Defender’s Advantage The "defender's dilemma"—that defenders must be perfect while attackers only need to be right once—is a misconception that undervalues the strategic position of security teams. By adopting a...

Leadership Are CISOs of Security Vendors in Your Community? CISO events often exclude security leaders from cybersecurity vendors to prevent sales pitches, but this overlooks the value these leaders bring and fails to address other potential conflicts....

Leadership 3 Opportunities for Cybersecurity Leaders Who Choose to Stay When security leaders reach a tenure milestone, they often face a choice: switch employers or stay and evolve. For those who stay, three strategic paths exist: maintaining the current pace, slowing...

Leadership Distribute Cybersecurity Tasks with Diffusion of Responsibility in Mind The common adage that "security is everyone's responsibility" often fails due to the diffusion of responsibility, where individuals assume someone else will act. Effectively distributing...