What to Include in a Malware Analysis Report

A malware analysis report should cover identification details (hashes, AV names), specimen characteristics and dependencies, behavioral and code analysis findings, supporting figures, and indicators of compromise for detection. Using mind maps during analysis helps organize observations for the final report.

The following note summarizes my recommendations for what to include in the report that describes the results of the malware analysis process. A typical malware analysis report covers the following areas:

Malware analysis should be performed according to a repeatable process. To accomplish this, the analyst should save logs, take screenshots, and maintain notes during the examination. This data will allow the person to create an analysis report with sufficient detail that will allow a similarly-skilled analyst to arrive at equivalent results.

A convenient way of keeping track of your observations during the reverse-engineering process is to use a mind map, which organizes your notes, links, and screenshots on a single easy-to-see canvas. You can download my mind map template for such a report as an XMind file or a PDF file.

For Anuj Soni’s perspective on this topic, see his article How to Track Your Malware Analysis Findings. To learn more about malware analysis, take a look at the FOR610 course, which explains how to reverse-engineer malicious software.

Published: January 27, 2012
Updated: June 24, 2023

