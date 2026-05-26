Cyber threat intelligence analysts produce credible reports by weighing signals at tactical, operational, and strategic levels. A customizable CTI report template helps analysts capture activity, attribute it with calibrated confidence, and translate findings into defensive actions.

Authors of cyber threat intelligence (CTI) reports need to follow the CTI discipline to create well-supported findings, but that’s not enough. They also need to communicate their analysis so stakeholders can make informed decisions. The CTI report template helps with that by providing structured guidance for CTI analysts, incident response teams, and cybersecurity vendors.

Download the template and make it your own; it’s available as Markdown and Word files. A companion brief template helps you share key insights with decision-makers (Markdown, Word).

You can also use my MCP server with your AI agent to improve or generate CTI reports using these templates and my guidance. It’s designed to offer insights without receiving your sensitive data. To use it, add https://website-mcp.zeltser.com/mcp to your AI agent’s config.

At a high level, the CTI report template’s foundation is the Q Model, introduced in Thomas Rid and Ben Buchanan’s Attributing Cyber Attacks. It groups threat intelligence into three analytic levels, each requiring different evidence:

Tactical: The incident’s technical aspects.

The incident’s technical aspects. Operational: The campaign and the actor running it.

The campaign and the actor running it. Strategic: Who is responsible and why the operation matters.

The template also follows other CTI frameworks:

For responder guidance related to cybersecurity incidents, use the Incident Response Report Template.