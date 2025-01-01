Social Networking 11 Security Tips for Online Social Networking Practical social networking security tips: ignore email links claiming to be from social sites, use HTTPS, periodically deauthorize unused apps, be skeptical of job postings, verify requests for...

Social Networking Which Apps Are Authorized to Access Your Social Networking Accounts? Attackers may target less secure third-party apps authorized to access social networking accounts rather than attacking the platforms directly. Periodically review and deauthorize unused apps on...

Risk Management Why Computer Users Don't Install Security Patches Users focus on web and mobile applications, not OS internals—they won't remember to patch. Give up educating people to install patches manually; updates must be completely automated without user...

Risk Management How Information Security Professionals Are Different