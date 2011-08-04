Security builder & leader

11 Security Tips for Online Social Networking

Practical social networking security tips: ignore email links claiming to be from social sites, use HTTPS, periodically deauthorize unused apps, be skeptical of job postings, verify requests for money, and avoid clicking suspicious shortened URLs or downloading unexpected software updates.

Having covered the risks related to on-line social networking on several occasions, I’d like to outline my tips for using these services securely. In compiling this list, I tried to stay away from impractical recommendations, and did my best to base advice on actual occurrences, rather than theoretical threats:

While the tips above were focused on social networking services, standard Internet safety recommendations apply: Limit the reuse of passwords across sites; keep up with security practices; disable risky browser plugins that you rarely use (e.g., Java).

Like any of our actions that involve interacting with others, using social networking sites exposes us to risks of being scammed, infected or otherwise attacked. My hope is that the tips above provide practical recommendations that allow people and organizations to derive benefits from these communication mechanisms while keeping the risks at a manageable level.

Published: August 4, 2011
