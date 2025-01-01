Social Networking Scams and Malicious Activities Using the LinkedIn Website Scammers use linkedin.com as a URL redirector to malicious sites, post fraudulent job listings recruiting money mules, and send 419 scams through LinkedIn Inbox. LinkedIn's reputation lends...

Social Networking The Potential for Malicious Ads on linkedin.com LinkedIn's ad platform allows targeting users with ads linking to arbitrary URLs, yet no confirmed malvertising incidents have occurred. Possible reasons include the relatively high minimum cost per...

Social Networking Exploring LinkedIn Look-Alike Email Spam Campaigns LinkedIn-themed spam effectively distributes malicious links because users are conditioned to receive and click LinkedIn emails—often without visiting the site directly. Campaigns have led to exploit...

Social Networking Why There Are Fewer LinkedIn Scams and Malware Than Facebook Ones LinkedIn sees fewer scams than Facebook because users visit less frequently, its apps platform is limited, and professional mindset makes users more cautious. However, LinkedIn is still risky—many...

Assessments 3 Reasons Why People Choose to Ignore Security Recommendations People avoid information that challenges beliefs, demands undesired action, or causes unpleasant emotions—all common with security assessments. Recipients may resist findings that contradict "my...