Malware Analysis Virtualized Network Isolation for a Malware Analysis Lab Default VMware host-only networking allows the physical host to interact with virtualized lab systems through a virtual adapter. For better isolation, create a dedicated virtual network (e.g.,...

Malware Enterprises Won't Adopt Adobe Reader X Any Time Soon Adobe Reader X's Protected Mode sandbox significantly improves security, yet 56% of enterprise installations ran vulnerable older versions. Organizations lack skills for large-scale non-Microsoft...

Social Networking Similarities Between Riots and Modern Internet Hacktivism Riots and hacktivism share dynamics: de-individuation provides impunity, instigating events assemble crowds and signal intentions, and "entrepreneurs" take first risky actions expecting others to...

Malware Analysis Learning Malware Analysis Through Practice Deliberate practice is critical for developing malware analysis skills—experimenting with specimens in laboratory environments builds hands-on expertise beyond reading or classroom learning....

Tools Common Failures of Information Security Tools (Part 2) HIPS can miss attacks or wrongly block legitimate actions. Log management may fail to capture necessary events or confuse analysts with poor reporting. Vulnerability management tools may miss patches...