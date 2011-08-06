New Job, New Challenges, New Opportunities

Change is exciting and a bit scary. I’ve recently joined an amazing team at Radiant Systems (now part of NCR) to grow a service that can support and safeguard IT infrastructure of small and midsized businesses. My initial focus is on helping companies in retail and hospitality industries.

From a security perspective, smaller businesses cannot afford the managed services designed for enterprise environments. Yet, they are plagued by IT-related issues ranging from operational outages to malware infections. Though high-profile breaches of large firms often dominate the headlines, security issues at the numerous small and midsize companies take a tremendous toll on our society. My hope is that my colleagues and I improve the situation.

I will miss working with my old team. And I am looking forward to getting to know and accomplishing great things with my new colleagues.

— Lenny Zeltser

P.S. This change will not affect my involvement in the personal projects I pursue, such as teaching at SANS Institute or maintaining the Reverse-Engineering Malware course.