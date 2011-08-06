Security builder & leader

New Job, New Challenges, New Opportunities

Change is exciting and a bit scary. I’ve recently joined an amazing team at Radiant Systems (now part of NCR) to grow a service that can support and safeguard IT infrastructure of small and midsized businesses. My initial focus is on helping companies in retail and hospitality industries.

From a security perspective, smaller businesses cannot afford the managed services designed for enterprise environments. Yet, they are plagued by IT-related issues ranging from operational outages to malware infections. Though high-profile breaches of large firms often dominate the headlines, security issues at the numerous small and midsize companies take a tremendous toll on our society. My hope is that my colleagues and I improve the situation.

I will miss working with my old team. And I am looking forward to getting to know and accomplishing great things with my new colleagues.

Related:

Lenny Zeltser

P.S. This change will not affect my involvement in the personal projects I pursue, such as teaching at SANS Institute or maintaining the Reverse-Engineering Malware course.

More on
CareerTraining
1 min to read
August 6, 2011

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

Learn more →