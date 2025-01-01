Articles on Training

Training Writing Tips for IT Professionals Technical writing requires understanding your readers' expectations and keeping messages as short and simple as possible to achieve objectives. Key practices include deleting unnecessary words,...

Career Reflections of a Security Professional: Podcast Interview A career in information security involves learning from failures, being inspired by others, and developing business and communication skills alongside technical expertise. Professional certifications...

Incident Response Report Template for Threat Intelligence and Incident Response Large-scale intrusions require organizing intelligence about adversary actions and response efforts. A threat intelligence report template leveraging the Intrusion Kill Chain, Courses of Action...

Social Engineering The Manipulative Nature and Mechanics of Visitor Survey Scams Visitor survey scams use multiple choice questions to provide an excuse for offering "rewards," then employ scarcity tactics and fake testimonials to persuade victims to provide credit card details...

Communication How to Become a Better Technical Writer Strong writing skills are essential for IT professionals because people will judge the quality of technical work based on how well it's communicated. Improving requires deliberate practice through...