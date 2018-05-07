Security builder & leader

Writing Tips for IT Professionals

Technical writing requires understanding your readers' expectations and keeping messages as short and simple as possible to achieve objectives. Key practices include deleting unnecessary words, avoiding passive voice, leading with important points, and seeking feedback on structure, look, words, and content.

Writing Tips for IT Professionals - illustration

This cheat sheet offers guidelines for IT professionals seeking to improve technical writing skills.

To print it, use the one-page PDF version; you can also customize the Word version of the document.

General Recommendations

Advice for Writing Sentences

Advice for Writing Paragraphs

Tips for Email Messages

Tips for Longer Reports

Formatting Guidelines

Tips for Text Chats

Post-Scriptum

Authored by Lenny Zeltser, who’s been writing as an information technology and security consultant, product manager, author and instructor for many years. Lenny also created a short writing course for cybersecurity professionals. This cheat sheet, version 1.1, is released under the Creative Commons v3 “Attribution” License.

More on
TrainingLeadershipCommunication

Lenny Zeltser, the author of this cheat sheet, created a writing course for cybersecurity professionals, which you can take from SANS Institute.

4 min to read
May 7, 2018

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

Learn more →