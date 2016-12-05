Security builder & leader

Reflections of a Security Professional: Podcast Interview

A career in information security involves learning from failures, being inspired by others, and developing business and communication skills alongside technical expertise. Professional certifications and formal education play roles, but so does seeking advice and continuous learning.

Reflections of a Security Professional: Podcast Interview - illustration

Life rushes forward at the speed of a bullet train. I struggle finding the time to pause and reflect upon the journey travelled and the direction in which I’m heading. Fortunately, I had the opportunity to consider key moments in my professional endeavours so far during the interview that Doug Brush conducted with me for the Cyber Security Interviews podcast.

If you’d like to know what events and decisions have affected my career to date, you might find this interview of interest. You’ll learn a bit about me and also hear what I’ve learned along the way.

You can now listen to the interview here.

The topics we covered during the conversation include:

I found the interview strangely therapeutic and enjoyed talking about myself for a change :-) But beyond it being all about me, me, me, perhaps other members of the community might benefit from the experiences I shared during the conversation. Thanks, Doug, for taking the interest in speaking with me.

December 5, 2016

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

