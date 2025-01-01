Articles on Training
- Malware Analysis A Series of Introductory Malware Analysis Webcasts
- Malware Analysis Mastering 4 Stages of Malware Analysis Malware analysis techniques form a pyramid of increasing complexity: fully-automated analysis, static properties examination, interactive behavioral analysis, and manual code reversing. Analysts...
- Malware Analysis Teaching Malware Analysis and the Expanding Corpus of Knowledge Malware analysis skills have expanded in complexity as software—benign and malicious—has grown more sophisticated. From a 2.5-hour session in 2001 to a full six-day course with capture-the-flag...
- Malware Analysis Several Posts on Malware Analysis Tools
- Training Free Recorded Malware Forensics and Analysis Webcasts
- Malware When Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) Entered the Mainstream Enterprise Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) are custom, incident-specific signatures that organizations use to detect attacker artifacts. Mandiant popularized the term around 2007, and by 2015 the concept gained...