Report Template for Threat Intelligence and Incident Response

Large-scale intrusions require organizing intelligence about adversary actions and response efforts. A threat intelligence report template leveraging the Intrusion Kill Chain, Courses of Action Matrix, and Diamond Model helps capture key details about adversary tactics, victim characteristics, and defensive actions in a comprehensive manner.

When handling a large-scale intrusion, incident responders often struggle with obtaining and organizing the intelligence related to the actions taken by the intruder and the targeted organization. Examining all aspects of the event and communicating with internal and external constituents is quite a challenge in such strenuous circumstances.

The following template for a Threat Intelligence and Incident Response Report aims to ease this burden. It provides a framework for capturing the key details and documenting them in a comprehensive, well-structured manner.

This template leverages several models in the cyber threat intelligence (CTI) domain, such as the Intrusion Kill Chain, Campaign Correlation, the Courses of Action Matrix and the Diamond Model. The use of these frameworks helps guide threat intelligence gathering efforts and inform incident response actions.

If you’re not familiar with this approach, read the papers Intelligence-Driven Computer Network Defense Informed by Analysis of Adversary Campaigns and Intrusion Kill Chains and The Diamond Model of Intrusion Analysis. This methodology is discussed in depth in the SANS Institute course FOR578: Cyber Threat Forensics.

Read the following explanation to understand the template’s structure and methodology, so you can start learning how to use it.

Structure of the Report

The Threat Intelligence and Incident Response Report describes the actions taken by the adversary and the incident responder in the context of a large-scale intrusion. If relevant, it also references other intrusions that might comprise the larger campaign. The template below includes the following sections:

Using the Report Template

The Threat Intelligence and Incident Response Report template is comprehensive. As the result, creating a report on its basis requires rigor and patience, though not all sections of the template are applicable to all situations. Utilizing the template requires the report author to understand the above-mentioned threat intelligence frameworks, which include:

The template should be used as a guide to help ensure that the incident responder:

  1. Addresses all relevant aspects of the intrusion;
  2. Is able to describe the adversary’s tactics, techniques and procedures; and
  3. Can explain the actions taken to defend against the adversary when responding to the intrusion.

Download the Report Template

You can download the editable report template in the Microsoft Word format. You can also view it in the PDF format or in the mind map XMind format.

The template is distributed according to the Creative Commons Attribution license (CC BY 4.0), which basically allows you to use it in any way you wish, including commercial purposes, as long as you credit me for the creation of the template.

Published: June 23, 2015
Updated: October 20, 2016

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

