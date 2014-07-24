Security builder & leader

Tips for Getting the Right IT Job

Landing the right IT job requires advance preparation, strategic networking, and treating interviews as two-way conversations. Key practices include understanding the role's requirements, customizing your resume, researching interviewers, and negotiating compensation packages with awareness of your alternatives.

Tips for Getting the Right IT Job - illustration

This cheat sheet presents practical tips for finding and getting the right job in the information technology industry. To print, use the one-page PDF version; you can also edit the Word version for you own needs.

Preparing Yourself in Advance

Social Networking as Part of Your Career

Finding the IT Position Worth Pursuing

Crafting and Polishing Your Resume

Handling the Interview for an IT Job

Negotiating the Compensation Package

Career Tips for Information Security

Post-Scriptum

This cheat sheet is distributed according to the Creative Commons v3 “Attribution” License. File version 1.2.

More on
CareerTraining

If you like this reference, take a look at my other IT and security cheat sheets.

4 min to read
Published: July 24, 2014
Updated: January 7, 2019

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

Learn more →