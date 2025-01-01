Articles on Training

Malware Analysis Learning Malware Analysis and Cybersecurity Writing Online

Communication Top 10 Cybersecurity Writing Mistakes Common writing mistakes span structure, look, words, tone, and information—the key aspects that work together to capture and hold readers' attention. Avoiding these pitfalls strengthens technical...

Malware Analysis The State of Malware Analysis: Advice from the Trenches Practitioners who analyze malware for a living share insights on which approaches work well, how tools and methodologies are evolving, and what career paths exist for analysts. Topics include the...

Training A Cybersecurity Writing Course for You Strong writers find openings to their readers' hearts and minds by knowing how to structure and present content. Techniques like strategic use of headings, lists, and figure captions can help...

Malware Retired Malware Samples: Everything Old is New Again Legacy malware samples—like IRC-based backdoors with hidden backdoors, nuisance web pages that spawn endless windows, and Flash ads that hijack clipboards—demonstrate techniques that persist in...