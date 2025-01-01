Articles on Social Networking
- Career Hiring Strong Candidates for Information Security Roles
- Authentication Anticipating The Future of User Account Access Sharing Roughly one in three teens share passwords as expressions of trust, much like giving out school locker combinations. Adults also share credentials for practical reasons—Netflix accounts, admin...
- Career Data Mining Resumes for Computer Attack Reconnaissance Resumes reveal technologies and version numbers useful for attack reconnaissance—product names, security tools, and infrastructure details. Sites like Indeed allow free, anonymous resume searching....
- Communication One-Year Anniversary of this Blog
- Social Networking Explaining Computer Security Terms to Ordinary People Technical jargon that security professionals use daily may be meaningless to non-IT people. A collaborative effort with SANS Institute defines commonly-used security terms like firewall, exploit, and...
- Social Networking Twitter Social Networking Among Information Security People Twitter offers three-fold value for security professionals: discovering curated content (users act as content curators), interacting with peers (social stigmas almost non-existent), and researching...