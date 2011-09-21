Data Mining Resumes for Computer Attack Reconnaissance

Resumes reveal technologies and version numbers useful for attack reconnaissance—product names, security tools, and infrastructure details. Sites like Indeed allow free, anonymous resume searching. Organizations should design security assuming technology details are known and educate employees about resume information exposure.

It’s hard to avoid leaking potentially sensitive information about the employer in one’s resume. Explaining your experience and skill-set in the world of IT usually involves naming the technologies with which you worked. This information can help computer attackers profile their targets, revealing details about the security measures they may need to bypass.

Looking at resume contents can be a useful step as part of reconnaissance activities, in which computer attackers and penetration testers alike engage in the initial phase of the attack. One way to accomplish this involves looking at targets’ LinkedIn profiles, as I wrote earlier when discussing competitive intelligence gathering practices via LinkedIn.

Attackers can also search job search sites, which index job-seekers’ resumes. One way to do this is to register with such sites as a potential employer, which often involves paying for the ability to search resumes. As we saw in a data breach that occurred at Monster in 2009, computer intruders sometimes pursue the database of resumes directly with the expectation of mining its contents for various nefarious purposes.

Perhaps the easiest way to mine resumes for computer attack reconnaissance is provided by the Indeed resume site, which allows anyone to search resume contents for free and without the need to register. Attackers can locate potential victims by searching for the mention of a technology that might have an exploitable vulnerability in it. In the context of targeted attacks or penetration tests, attackers would probably search for all resumes that mention the desired company’s name.

Consider some of the excerpts attackers might locate in resumes:

“Managed the implementation of File Integrity Monitoring via Bladelogic 7.6 on all external web-facing applications”

“Supported systems integration of BEA WebLogic Portal 9.1 with CA Siteminder 6.x for forms-based and CAC authentication.”

“Veritas Backup Exec, Active Directory, Remedy Ticket Management, Norton Anti-Virus, McAfee Anti-Virus, QIP, Hyena, Compaq Smart Start, Compaq Insight Manager, Cisco Works, SharePoint, DameWare Remote Desktop, Citrix”

“SourceFire IDS, Nessus, Lots Notes, Wind Rivers Vxworks, Redhat Linux”

By themselves, these tidbits of information might not be significant, but they might contribute to planning and executing other aspects of the attack.

A few suggestions for organizations concerned about resumes being used to inadvertently leak data: