Explaining Computer Security Terms to Ordinary People

Technical jargon that security professionals use daily may be meaningless to non-IT people. A collaborative effort with SANS Institute defines commonly-used security terms like firewall, exploit, and patch in ways ordinary people can understand—essential for security awareness discussions.

When you spend much of your time working with information technology, it’s easy to forget that the terms we use on daily basis might not be meaningful to non-IT people. It’s often wise to stay clear of technical jargon when communicating with non-techies; however, it’s not possible to avoid all computer terminology. This is especially applicable when having security awareness discussions with non-security personnel.

With this in mind, I collaborated with Lance Spitzner and Ed Skoudis from SANS Institute to succinctly define the most commonly-used computer security terms in a way that could be understood by “ordinary” people. The list includes such terms as firewall, exploit, patch, etc. If you’d like to recommend other terms or have suggestions for tweaking the definitions, please let me know.

