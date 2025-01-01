Articles on Social Networking

Social Networking Similarities Between Riots and Modern Internet Hacktivism Riots and hacktivism share dynamics: de-individuation provides impunity, instigating events assemble crowds and signal intentions, and "entrepreneurs" take first risky actions expecting others to...

Social Networking 11 Security Tips for Online Social Networking Practical social networking security tips: ignore email links claiming to be from social sites, use HTTPS, periodically deauthorize unused apps, be skeptical of job postings, verify requests for...

Social Networking Which Apps Are Authorized to Access Your Social Networking Accounts? Attackers may target less secure third-party apps authorized to access social networking accounts rather than attacking the platforms directly. Periodically review and deauthorize unused apps on...

Social Networking The Use of Fake or Fraudulent LinkedIn Profiles Fake LinkedIn profiles have been used in targeted attacks to establish contact with employees and in bank guarantee scams. Security researchers like Thomas Ryan demonstrated how easily fictitious...

Social Networking Scams and Malicious Activities Using the LinkedIn Website Scammers use linkedin.com as a URL redirector to malicious sites, post fraudulent job listings recruiting money mules, and send 419 scams through LinkedIn Inbox. LinkedIn's reputation lends...