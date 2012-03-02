Hiring Strong Candidates for Information Security Roles

At the BSides San Francisco conference I presented with Lee Kushner on the techniques for finding a good job in information security and on hiring strong candidates for an infosec position. Anthony Freed recorded this 6-minute video with me at the event. https://vimeo.com/37749788

