Articles on Social Networking

Social Networking Scammers Prescreen Victims for Tech Support Scams via Twitter and Phone Tech support scammers use Twitter bots to respond to public messages containing words like "virus" and "malware," inviting potential victims to call phone numbers where automated systems profile...

Malware Researching Scams Helps Understand Human Vulnerabilities Online scammers exploit predictable human vulnerabilities: starting scams in the physical world, customizing messages with victims' locations, appealing to vanity and self-interest, posing as...

Social Networking 5 Tech Trends That Explain the Evolution of Online Threats Five technology trends—mainstream Internet adoption, mobile device proliferation, social networking, connectivity between physical and virtual worlds, and cloud computing—have shaped how criminals...

Social Networking What Anomalies Trigger The LinkedIn Sign-In Verification Challenge? LinkedIn presents security challenges when detecting logins from unfamiliar locations, new countries, extended absences, or suspicious activity patterns. The verification process involves email links...

Authentication Two-Step Verification for Apple ID Consistent With Authentication Trends Apple's two-step verification for Apple IDs delivers codes to trusted devices via push notification, with SMS fallback when data isn't available. The experience is more streamlined than Google's...