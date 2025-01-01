Articles on Networking
- Malware Honeypots as Part of a Modern IT Infrastructure Honeypots are decoy systems designed to be attacked. They slow intruders, decrease false positives (any connection is suspicious), capture malware samples, and reveal attacker intentions. The main...
- Malware Malware That Modifies the Routing Table on Infected Hosts Beyond modifying hosts files to block access to security domains, malware can modify the routing table on infected hosts after receiving null-routing instructions through HTTP-based C&C channels....
- Assessments 5 Security Assessment Steps for Mid-Sized Firms
- Encryption 3 Steps to Improving Your Data Safeguards
- Malware Stopping Malware on its Tracks
- Networking Inside Network Perimeter Security, the Book