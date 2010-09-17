Malware That Modifies the Routing Table on Infected Hosts

Beyond modifying hosts files to block access to security domains, malware can modify the routing table on infected hosts after receiving null-routing instructions through HTTP-based C&C channels. Arbor Networks documented this self-defense approach in Shiz and Rohimafo malware variants.

— Lenny Zeltser