Inside Network Perimeter Security, the Book

I produced and co-authored Inside Network Perimeter Security, which is a practical guide to designing, deploying, and maintaining network defenses. This book is unusual in that it has a consistent phrasing and style, yet it consolidates the experience of more than a dozen information security professionals working together as a team of writers and reviewers.

The first edition of the book was very well received, which motivated us to update and expand its text. As a result of this effort, the second edition of the book became available in stores in March, 2005.

Inside Network Perimeter Security, 2nd Edition By Stephen Northcutt, Lenny Zeltser, Scott Winters, Karen Kent, Ronald W. Ritchey ISBN: 0672327376 Sams Publishing March, 2005

The second edition is more recent, but the Amazon.com listing for the book’s first edition might be useful for a historical perspective:

Inside Network Perimeter Security, 1st Edition By Stephen Northcutt, Lenny Zeltser, Scott Winters, Karen Kent, Ronald W. Ritchey ISBN: 0735712328 New Riders/Sams Publishing June, 2002