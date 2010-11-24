Security builder & leader

Honeypots as Part of a Modern IT Infrastructure

Honeypots are decoy systems designed to be attacked. They slow intruders, decrease false positives (any connection is suspicious), capture malware samples, and reveal attacker intentions. The main risk is compromise leading to attacks on the deploying organization—start with low-interaction honeypots on controlled segments.

A honeypot is a decoy IT infrastructure component that is designed and deployed to be attacked. While the development of commercial honeypots seems to have lost steam, there is a plethora of innovative and freely available honeypot tools. Let’s take a look at the pros and cons of using honeypots as part of a modern IT infrastructure.

The Value of Honeypots

As I discussed in my Stopping Malware on its Tracks article, they can strengthen the defensive posture of a mature enterprise in several ways:

Note that in most cases, these examples refer to honeypots that are deployed on the internal network, rather than being directly accessible from the Internet. For more honeypot tools, see my post Specialized Honeypots for SSH, Web and Malware Attacks.

The Challenges of Using Honeypots

Perhaps the biggest challenge of using honeypots is the risk that they might get compromised. In that case, they might be used to attack the organization that deployed them or to attack other organizations. This is, in part, why many organizations aren’t using honeypots.

However, a low-interaction honeypot that sits on an controlled network segment and is monitored by the security staff might present a sufficiently low risk, allowing the organization to begin experimenting with honeypots.

For an overview of honeypot technologies and deployment options, take a look at Anand Sastry’s article Honeypots for network security: How to track attackers’ activity. Anand advised that a high-interaction honeypot be deployed on a “separate network for the host OS for management purposes.” In contrast, low-interaction honeypots are less likely to “be fully compromised by an attacker, thus making them easier to protect.”

I recall attending an incident response talk by Richard Bejtlich, where he mentioned the usefulness of honeypots for intrusion detection. He recommended that only organizations that have mature security practices deploy honeypots. The implication is that there are other elements of the overall security incident cycle that should be considered beforehand.

More on
MalwareIncident ResponseNetworking
3 min to read
Published: November 24, 2010
Updated: February 19, 2015

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

Learn more →