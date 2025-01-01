Articles on Networking

Training What is a Cybersecurity Expert? Three types of security experts: specialists with superior performance in domains like forensics or network defense, generalists with extensive business understanding, and architects who piece...

Incident Response Incorporating Mobile Devices into Enterprise Security Enterprise security hasn't kept up with consumerization—powerful mobile devices often have VPN access and email but lack mature OS security controls. Organizations need greater network segmentation,...

Networking Pros and Cons of Virtual Patching to Address Vulnerabilities Virtual patching blocks attack vectors exploiting vulnerabilities using IPS, WAF, or database security tools—buying time to develop proper fixes. The danger is complacency: organizations with virtual...

Career How to Strengthen Your IT or Cybersecurity Resume Make your resume stand out by answering "So what?" for every experience. Don't just list tasks—explain accomplishments. Instead of "managed corporate firewall," write "managed corporate firewall,...

Authentication Critical Log Review Checklist for Security Incidents This checklist covers log review for incident response and routine monitoring: copy logs centrally, minimize noise by removing benign entries, verify timestamps, focus on changes and failures, work...