Stopping Malware on its Tracks

Malicious software helps attackers infiltrate network and system defenses, disrupt business operations, and funnel sensitive data out of corporate and personal computers. Unfortunately, there is no single-step fix to preventing and even detecting infections. Stopping malware requires an approach grounded in awareness and control.

Be attuned to the state of your network and systems

Malicious software, such as bots and spyware, often goes unnoticed for far too long. Well-crafted malware can avoid being detected by antivirus software and intrusion detection systems. The first line of defense against such a formidable foe is to become familiar with the normal state of your IT infrastructure, and monitor it to detect anomalies.

Establishing and maintaining IT infrastructure awareness means committing to the following steps:

Centrally manage logs from systems and network devices across the enterprise to detect anomalous events. Even an operational incident, such as a surge in CPU load on a server, could have security implications; the increased load could be attributed to malware on that system. Logs can be aggregated without commercial tools via Syslog, which runs natively on Unix and has been ported to Windows. Without a central monitoring point, your perspective on the infrastructure will be severely obstructed.

Trap malware with honeypots

Honepots combine the best aspects of detective and preventative technologies in the fight against malware. Honeypots are systems specifically deployed to be compromised. While the development of commercial honeypots seems to have lost steam, there is a plethora of innovative and freely available honeypot technologies. When carefully deployed, they can strengthen an enterprise’s defensive posture in several ways:

Slow down an intruder’s progress by having him waste time breaking into a system that offers no value to the attacker. For instance, the free LaBrea tool stalls port scans and worm propagation activities by creatively responding to an attacker’s network connections.

The most challenging aspect of using honeypots is deploying them in a manner that prevents an intruder from using them as a launching pad for attacks. If your organization chooses to experiment with honeypots, be sure to implement the safeguards outlined in each tool’s documentation. For an overview of honeypots and deployment scenarios, see the book Virtual Honeypots by Niels Provos and Thorsten Holz.

Protect the endpoint from malware threats

Alas, despite information security’s best efforts, malicious software may bypass network defenses and reach a system you’re trying to protect. Personal computers are particularly vulnerable, because PCs are often used in unpredictable ways and places. Here are the techniques that can help lock down laptops and desktops:

Employ antimalware tools with behavior-blocking capabilities. Traditional signature-based antivirus techniques are no longer sufficient. Modern security suites from the familiar antivirus vendors can observe local executables for behavior that characterizes malicious software, such as attempting to monitor keystrokes or writing to certain registry locations. This helps detect malware that evades signature detection and block its actions. However, before enabling such tools across the enterprise, be sure to confirm they do not interfere with regular business activities.

A comprehensive security program is a must

As your organization considers its antimalware strategy, remember that there is no quick fix to this growing threat. Effective approaches incorporate detective and preventative controls that create multiple defensive layers. There are products, both commercial offerings and free tools, to help you along the way. These tools are only as effective as the overall security program that they are a part of.