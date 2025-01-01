Articles on Malware Analysis

- Malware Analysis Announcing REMnux Version 2: Linux Distro for Malware Analysis
- Incident Response CyberForensics: Understanding Information Security Investigations
- Malware Analysis Malware Analyst's Cookbook and DVD is Out
- Malware Analysis Several Malware Analysis Reports to Learn From
Learning from other analysts' reports is valuable when you can't reverse-engineer malware yourself. Recommended write-ups cover Murofet (file infection, password stealing), Avzhan (DDoS bots), Visal...
- Malware Analysis Free Toolkits for Automating Malware Analysis
Free toolkits for automating malware analysis include Truman framework for behavioral analysis, Minibis from CERT.at, Cuckoo sandbox, Zero Wine (Windows malware in WINE on Linux), Buster Sandbox...
- Malware Analysis 6 Hex Editors for Malware Analysis
Six hex editors for analyzing malware: FileInsight, Hex Editor Neo, FlexHex, 010 Editor, Hiew, and Radare. They differ in ease-of-use and features. FileInsight and 010 Editor are top picks for...