6 Hex Editors for Malware Analysis

My article on the SANS Forensics Blog describes 6 hex editors for analyzing malware and malicious documents. I outlined and compared key features for:

FileInsight

Hex Editor Neo

FlexHex

010 Editor

Hiew

Radare

The tools differ in their ease-of-use and features. Of these, FileInsight and 010 Editor are my picks for Windows, and Radare is my favorite for Unix.