6 Hex Editors for Malware Analysis

Six hex editors for analyzing malware: FileInsight, Hex Editor Neo, FlexHex, 010 Editor, Hiew, and Radare. They differ in ease-of-use and features. FileInsight and 010 Editor are top picks for Windows; Radare is the favorite for Unix-based analysis.

My article on the SANS Forensics Blog describes 6 hex editors for analyzing malware and malicious documents. I outlined and compared key features for:

The tools differ in their ease-of-use and features. Of these, FileInsight and 010 Editor are my picks for Windows, and Radare is my favorite for Unix.

October 5, 2010

