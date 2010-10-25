Security builder & leader

CyberForensics: Understanding Information Security Investigations

I contributed a chapter to this multi-author book CyberForensics: Understanding Information Security Investigations. The book taps into the expertese of several forensics specialists, each of whom was asked to author a chapter. Mine focused on malware analysis. The volume was edited by Jennifer Bayuk.

CyberForensics: Understanding Information Security Investigations Edited by Jennifer Bayuk ISBN: 1607617714 Springer September, 2010

The book was well-received by the community. In particular, take a look at the CyberForensics book review by Ben Rothke.

You can learn more about this book, explore its content and buy it at the following sites:

