I contributed a chapter to this multi-author book CyberForensics: Understanding Information Security Investigations. The book taps into the expertese of several forensics specialists, each of whom was asked to author a chapter. Mine focused on malware analysis. The volume was edited by Jennifer Bayuk.

CyberForensics: Understanding Information Security Investigations Edited by Jennifer Bayuk ISBN: 1607617714 Springer September, 2010

The book was well-received by the community. In particular, take a look at the CyberForensics book review by Ben Rothke.

You can learn more about this book, explore its content and buy it at the following sites: