CyberForensics: Understanding Information Security Investigations
I contributed a chapter to this multi-author book CyberForensics: Understanding Information Security Investigations. The book taps into the expertese of several forensics specialists, each of whom was asked to author a chapter. Mine focused on malware analysis. The volume was edited by Jennifer Bayuk.
CyberForensics: Understanding Information Security Investigations Edited by Jennifer Bayuk ISBN: 1607617714 Springer September, 2010
The book was well-received by the community. In particular, take a look at the CyberForensics book review by Ben Rothke.
You can learn more about this book, explore its content and buy it at the following sites:
- Explore and purchase the book at Amazon.com.
- Review the book’s page on the publisher’s website and browse through the volume’s front matter.