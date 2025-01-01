Articles on Malware Analysis

Malware Analysis Learning Malware Analysis Through Practice Deliberate practice is critical for developing malware analysis skills—experimenting with specimens in laboratory environments builds hands-on expertise beyond reading or classroom learning....

Malware Analysis Analyzing Suspicious PDF Files With Peepdf Peepdf is a Python-based tool for analyzing malicious PDFs with an interactive shell for navigating file structures. It highlights suspicious objects like AcroForm, OpenAction, and JavaScript,...

Tools SWFREtools for Analyzing Flash Malware SWFREtools provides free utilities for reverse-engineering malicious Flash programs, including Flash Dissector for examining SWF structure and disassembling ActionScript. FP Debugger traces Flash...

Malware Analysis 3 Tools to Scan the File System With Custom Malware Signatures Traditional antivirus tools don't allow custom signatures, but ClamAV, YARA, and Vscan let incident responders scan file systems for indicators of compromise without waiting for vendor updates. YARA...