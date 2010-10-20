Security builder & leader

Several Malware Analysis Reports to Learn From

Learning from other analysts' reports is valuable when you can't reverse-engineer malware yourself. Recommended write-ups cover Murofet (file infection, password stealing), Avzhan (DDoS bots), Visal (email worm), Facebook clickjacking worms, and techniques for hiding JavaScript across PDF objects.

Analyzing malware helps you understand the overall threat landscape. The next best thing to reverse-engineering malicious programs yourself is learning from other analysts’ reports.

Here are several excellent write-ups, authored by different researchers, which describe several types of malicious software:

I periodically post interesting malware analysis reports from across the web on the Reverse-Engineering Malware Course page on Facebook.

If you’d like to improve your own malware report-writing skills, take a look at my earlier note What to Include in a Malware Analysis Report, which includes a mind-map template.

