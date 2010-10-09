Security builder & leader

Free Toolkits for Automating Malware Analysis

Free toolkits for automating malware analysis include Truman framework for behavioral analysis, Minibis from CERT.at, Cuckoo sandbox, Zero Wine (Windows malware in WINE on Linux), Buster Sandbox Analyzer (Sandboxie wrapper), and Malheur for analyzing behavioral sandbox output volumes.

Automating some aspects of malware analysis is critical for organizations that process large numbers of malicious programs. Such automation allows analysts to focus on the tasks that require human insights. There are several free toolkits you can use as the starting point for building your own automated malware analysis lab. The focus of this post is on the tools you can install locally; I wrote about free web-based behavioral analysis services earlier.

Two feature-rich and highly customizable options are outlined below:

There are several other toolkits you may find useful for automating aspects of behavioral malware analysis:

If you’re interested in building your own malware analysis toolkit manual behavioral review, take a look at the article I wrote earlier. You may also be interested in reading about the limitations of automated malware analysis.

Published: October 9, 2010
Updated: February 3, 2015

