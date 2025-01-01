Articles on Malware Analysis
- Malware Analysis Stuxnet Malware Research - Recommended Papers Stuxnet fascinated the world due to its Industrial Control Systems targeting and sophisticated infection capabilities. Recommended papers include Symantec's PLC infection analysis, Mandiant's memory...
- Training Expansion of the SANS Reverse-Engineering Malware (REM) Course FOR610 in 2010
- Malware Analysis 5 Steps to Building a Malware Analysis Toolkit Using Free Tools Five steps to build a malware analysis toolkit: allocate virtual systems (VirtualBox, VMware), isolate from production networks, install behavioral tools (Process Monitor, Wireshark, Regshot),...
- Training Comments From Reverse-Engineering Malware Course Participants
- Training Expansion of the SANS Reverse-Engineering Malware (REM) Course in 2008
- Malware Analysis Using VMware for Malware Analysis